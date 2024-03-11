Crisis in Cuisine: Roomali Roti's Disappearance Sparks Viral Outcry and Social Media Campaign

Imagine tearing apart a thin and soft Roomali Roti, folding the flatbread gently, dipping it into your favourite gravy, and savouring the pleasant taste with the first bite. A heavenly experience indeed. Roomali Roti, a popular Indian bread known for its handkerchief-like texture, is mostly served in restaurants and can be enjoyed with a variety of veg and non-veg curry items. If you are from India, chances are that you have tried this flatbread at least once in your life. However, have you noticed in recent times that Roomali Rotis are slowly disappearing from restaurant menus?

The Discovery and Viral Reaction

This shocking information was first pointed out by a researcher and photographer named Hari on X (formerly Twitter). Taking to his X handle, Hari caught our attention regarding the situation when he wrote, "Rumali Roti vanishing from menus is a crisis that isn't spoken about enough." Perhaps the concerning situation arose from its competitors, the Tandoori Roti and Naan. While the former has become popular due to its crisp edges and soft interiors, the latter has shown signs of dominance because of its fluffiness and melt-in-the-mouth chewy texture. But Roomali Roti lovers are not ready to give up the fight for their beloved flatbread. Taking to their social media handles, the internet joined hands with Hari and aimed not to let Roomali Rotis plunge into oblivion. Sharing their ordeal and agreeing with him, one user wrote, "I specifically look for it when I want to eat Indian food outside, and not many restaurants have it."

Public Outcry and Supportive Hashtags

Another annoyed individual commented, "Missing the Roomali Rotis from every menu nowadays, and when I ask, they reply, 'Sir, yeh Kya hoti hai?' (Sir, what is that?)" Like, seriously?" One Chandigarh resident shared that when he asked for Roomali Roti and Malai Chaap at a cafe, they said, "We don't have Roomali Roti." Instead, they suggested options in Naan. A citizen sarcastically termed the situation as a national crisis. Hashtags of #SaveRoomaliRoti and #JusticeForRoomaliRoti also started trending, with one foodie ready to cancel the butter Naan and bring back Roomali Roti.

The Cultural Significance and Future Hopes

Taking an indirect dig at Gen Z, a person opined that the present generation simply does not possess the 'rizz' needed to prepare the flying dough for Roomali Roti. The disappearance of Roomali Roti from Indian restaurant menus has sparked a crisis among Roomali Roti lovers, who are expressing their frustration on social media platforms. Competitors like Tandoori Roti and Naan are overshadowing Roomali Roti, leading to its decline in popularity. Hashtags like #SaveRoomaliRoti and #JusticeForRoomaliRoti have started trending as people advocate for the return of this beloved flatbread. As the outcry grows louder, one can only hope that restaurateurs and chefs will heed the call, preserving the legacy and delight of Roomali Roti for future generations.