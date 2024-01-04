Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Unveils Innovative BLT Hot Dog

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, a leading name in the hot dog and barbecue realm, has unveiled a novel Limited-Time Offering (LTO) – the BLT Hot Dog. This inventive product synergizes traditional and imaginative flavors, seeking to elevate the hot dog dining experience for patrons nationwide. Crave’s reputation is built on its diverse menu offering customization options such as Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Brisket, and Specialty Hot Dogs. With the introduction of the BLT Hot Dog, Crave reaffirms its commitment to culinary novelty and customer satisfaction.

Unleashing a Unique Flavor Fusion

The BLT Hot Dog is available across all Crave outlets, welcoming food enthusiasts to indulge in this unparalleled flavor amalgamation. The company’s dedication to customization is not limited to its food offerings but also extends to its beverage array. It features a self-pour beer wall that utilizes RFID technology for an interactive customer experience. In addition to this, Crave also offers a diverse range of craft, domestic, mixed drinks, and ciders.

An All-Encompassing Dining Experience

Crave ensures a wholesome dining experience with amenities like patios, games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, and special promotions such as ‘Kids Eat Free’ Wednesdays. Some outlets even offer ax throwing lanes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the dining adventure. To cater to a variety of customer needs, Crave provides curbside pickup, take-out, delivery, and drive-through services. It also offers a mobile app that rewards customers and provides exclusive offerings.

Crave’s Expansion and Franchising Opportunities

The company is in active pursuit of expansion and is on the lookout for potential franchisees for both physical locations and food trucks. Interested individuals can contact Samantha for further information regarding franchising opportunities or visit their website. Crave also actively engages with its community through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.