Craig’s Cookies Bids Temporary Farewell to Yorkdale Mall Amid Renovations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Beloved Toronto cookie chain, Craig’s Cookies, has shuttered its bustling location at Yorkdale Mall. The closure, which transpired on December 27, was announced through a heartfelt post on the chain’s social media pages. While the current wave of renovations at the mall is cited as the primary reason for the closure, the founder and owner, Craig Pike, has expressed an intention to return to the mall post-renovation, eliciting a glimmer of hope among the brand’s dedicated fanbase.

Closure Sparks Disappointment Among Fans

The announcement of the closure has prompted an outpouring of disappointment and sadness from fans on social media. The brand’s unique cookie recipes, featuring unexpected ingredients like Kinder Surprise chocolates, maple syrup, bacon, and Pop Tarts, have garnered a devoted following over the years. The recipes are a testament to Pike’s family traditions, meticulously honed by him and his mother since his childhood.

A Legacy of Sweet Success

Since its inception in 2013, Craig’s Cookies has expanded its footprint across Toronto and other regions in Canada. Its closure at Yorkdale Mall represents a temporary setback in an otherwise sweet success story. The brand’s commitment to offering a unique twist on a classic dessert has resonated deeply with its customer base, leading to a steady growth in popularity.

Anticipation Builds for Future Plans

Despite the setback, Pike has hinted at plans to unveil a new store in another high-traffic area of Toronto. While details remain under wraps, the news has sparked anticipation and excitement among fans, eagerly awaiting what the future holds for this much-loved cookie chain. As the story unfolds, the spirit of Craig’s Cookies remains unbroken, fuelled by a passion for innovation, quality, and the enduring appeal of a well-made cookie.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

