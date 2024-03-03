Crafting Joy: Noriko Kawashima's Innovative Nerikiri Wagashi Captures Hearts Worldwide

Wagashi, traditional Japanese confectionery, is experiencing a renaissance thanks to the creative genius of Noriko Kawashima, a wagashi maker based in Tsu. Her unique approach to nerikiri, a type of wagashi known for its delicate, moist texture and beautiful designs, is drawing attention globally. By incorporating motifs from everyday life into her creations, Kawashima is not only preserving but also innovating within this ancient culinary art form.

Advertisment

From Tradition to Innovation

Kawashima, who was born in Tokyo in 1974, embarked on her wagashi-making journey after marrying into the family that runs Meika Soan Shingetsu, a renowned Japanese confectionery store. Although winter motifs like camellia and plum blossoms are traditional for nerikiri, Kawashima's designs venture into uncharted territory with pieces resembling beef stew, sweaters, and woolen hats. Despite the challenges in shaping such intricate designs, her dedication to capturing the essence of everyday objects has paid off, attracting a broader audience to wagashi.

Engaging a New Generation

Advertisment

By leveraging social media platforms like Instagram, Kawashima has significantly expanded her reach. Her account, norinriko, showcases her seasonal creations, from multi-colored oni ogres for Setsubun to festive pieces for Christmas and Halloween. This online presence has not only made her work accessible to a wider audience but has also sparked interest among younger generations and children. Kawashima's animal-shaped nerikiri, with their intricate details and sweet, compatible flavors with coffee and tea, are particularly popular, challenging the notion that wagashi is an outdated treat.

Empowering Aspiring Wagashi Makers

Kawashima's success on social media culminated in the publication of a book titled "Hajimete tsukuru kawaii nerikiri wagashi" and the hosting of workshops, empowering others to explore the art of wagashi making. She emphasizes the accessibility of nerikiri making, suggesting the use of everyday kitchen tools like straws and spoons in place of traditional wagashi tools. This approachable philosophy not only demystifies the process but also invites people to experience the joy of creating and enjoying nerikiri as part of their daily lives.

In embracing both tradition and innovation, Noriko Kawashima is not just preserving an ancient art form; she's also making it relevant and accessible to new audiences around the world. Her work serves as a bridge between past and present, inviting everyone to explore the rich cultural heritage of Japan through the sweet, delicate world of wagashi.