Business

Craft Brewing Industry: Rising from the Ashes in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Craft Brewing Industry: Rising from the Ashes in 2024

The craft brewing industry, having weathered a challenging 2023, is set to evolve in 2024. Brewing giants like Ale Industries, Harmonic, Hermitage, Local, Marin, and Anchor Brewing were among the breweries that shuttered last year due to the pandemic-induced trials. Despite these losses, the industry saw a net gain, with 420 new breweries opening and 385 closing their doors.

Shifting Consumer Preferences

The market’s palate is currently favoring IPAs and pale lagers, leading to a diminished diversity in beer styles. This shift has pushed other beer varieties to the brink of scarcity, with sour beers transitioning into a niche market. Beer aficionados are urged to support and savor less common styles to stave off further loss of diversity.

Non-Alcoholic Beers: A Rising Trend

Simultaneously, the rise of the ‘lo-no’ beverage sector is reshaping the landscape of brews. Nearly half of consumers are expressing interest in low-alcohol or non-alcoholic options. Pioneering brands in this realm, such as Athletic Brewing and Clausthaler, are being joined by larger craft breweries venturing into non-alcoholic versions. Brooklyn Brewery’s Special Effects series, Samuel Adams’ Just the Haze N/A, and Lagunitas’ IPNA are notable examples. Sierra Nevada stepped into the non-alcoholic market with their Trail Pass IPA and Golden.

2024: The Year of the Pilsner?

Looking ahead, it’s anticipated that 2024 will see continued experimentation with pilsners, particularly with new hop varieties in West Coast Pilsners. The U.S. beer industry ended 2023 on a high note, with improved ordering trends compared to 2022, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association Beer Purchasers’ Index. Supermoon Beer Co. expects a 30% increase in beer production, and the overall data points to a healthier ordering environment going into 2024.

The craft brewing industry is set to push the boundaries of creativity and flavor in 2024, with West Coast IPAs making a comeback and a renaissance in craft lagers. As the industry continues to adapt and evolve to changing market forces and consumer preferences, the journey of craft brewing marches on, with flavor and creativity at its forefront.

Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

