Crabs on the Run: A Story of Resilience and Triumph in the Face of Challenges

After a brief closure over the Christmas holiday weekend, Crabs on the Run, a popular seafood and comfort food restaurant in Tallahassee, has reopened its doors, quelling rumors of a permanent shutdown. The announcement of the temporary closure had left patrons in dismay, as evidenced by the heartfelt response from the community that garnered over 200 reactions on social media.

Owner’s Announcement Quashes Rumors of Closure

The owner, Shawn Green, took to the restaurant’s Facebook page to update followers about the establishment’s resumption of business. The post served as a reassurance to the restaurant’s 70,000 Facebook followers, who had been left speculating about its future after the initial closure announcement.

Overcoming Challenges to Serve Seafood and Southern Cuisine

Shawn Green, a self-taught chef, has faced numerous challenges since opening Crabs on the Run in May 2021. From renovations to staff shortages, Green has navigated several temporary closures in the past. Despite these setbacks, she has successfully built a strong following for her restaurant, which serves a unique mix of seafood and Southern cuisine.

Crabs on the Run: A Culinary Journey

Green’s journey in the culinary world has not been without its share of doubts and skepticism. Friends and loved ones initially doubted the feasibility of her venture. However, her determination and passion for food have seen her overcome every obstacle, earning her a loyal fan base in the process. Today, Crabs on the Run, located at 1176 Capital Circle S.E., operates Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.