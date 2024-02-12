Cousins Subs Introduces Lobster Salad Sub and Cheese Fries

Milwaukee's beloved sub sandwich chain, Cousins Subs, unveils two new additions to their menu, starting today, February 12, 2024. The Lobster Salad sub, a seasonal seafood favorite, makes a triumphant return, while Cheese Fries secure a permanent spot on the menu.

The Lobster Salad Sub: A Seafood Symphony

For a limited time, Cousins Subs lovers can indulge in the Lobster Salad sub, a harmonious blend of lobster and mayo, layered with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Old Bay seasoning on Italian bread. This symphony of flavors, available at all Cousins Subs locations, is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and innovation.

Cheese Fries: An Ode to Wisconsin Cheddar

Cheese Fries join the permanent menu, much to the delight of cheese and potato aficionados alike. These large fries are lavishly topped with rich Wisconsin Cheddar Supreme Cheese Sauce, a nod to the chain's Midwestern roots.

Chili Cheese Fries: A Seasonal Delight

In addition to the Cheese Fries, Cousins Subs introduces Chili Cheese Fries as a seasonal item. This mouthwatering mashup features Cousins Subs' signature chili smothered in Wisconsin Cheddar Supreme Cheese Sauce, creating a delightful medley of textures and flavors.

As Cousins Subs continues to evolve, they remain dedicated to offering their customers new and exciting menu items that showcase their culinary prowess. With the Lobster Salad sub and the expanded fries menu, the Milwaukee-based chain proves that they are a force to be reckoned with in the world of fast-casual dining.