Country Kitchen: A New Dawn in Downtown Fresno's Culinary Scene

A dawn of culinary nostalgia has graced downtown Fresno with the grand unveiling of Country Kitchen, a traditional breakfast restaurant at 831 Van Ness Ave. Settling into a space that once echoed the sizzling sounds of Joe's Steakhouse, the newcomer promises to sprinkle a touch of Midwestern charm on the Fresno food scene.

Reviving the Breakfast Tradition

Country Kitchen's classic breakfast menu invites a trip down memory lane, replete with fluffy pancakes, exquisite omelets, crisp waffles, delicate crepes, and hearty skillet scrambles laden with potatoes and eggs. However, the restaurant's culinary repertoire extends beyond the morning, serving lunch and dinner with the same fervor. The star performer of the non-breakfast ensemble is the rib-eye steak, marinated in a tantalizing bourbon sauce, and the "Barn Buster" - a feast for the famished. The latter piles up four eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, and a choice of pancakes or toast, signifying a gastronomic challenge fit for the most ravenous of patrons.

From Wisconsin to Fresno

The tale of Country Kitchen is deeply rooted in Wisconsin - a culinary journey that embarked 85 years ago. At its zenith in the 1970s, the restaurant chain boasted over 300 locations, serving up homestyle meals to patrons across the country. In the present day, the number has dwindled to around thirty, primarily nestled in the heart of the Midwest. The Fresno location holds the promise of rekindling the brand's erstwhile glory, serving as a testament to its enduring appeal.

The Legacy of Joe's Steakhouse

The location's previous occupant, Joe's Steakhouse, was a culinary staple in Fresno for a decade and a half. Managed by the Anaya family since its inauguration in 2005, the steakhouse bore the brunt of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, succumbing to state-mandated dining room shutdowns. The absence of office workers, the mainstay of their clientele, further compounded the challenges, leading to its indefinite closure. As Jackie Anaya expressed in 2021, the steakhouse did not reopen, leaving a void that Country Kitchen now endeavors to fill.