Country Archer Unveils Ancestral Beef and Bison Jerky Snacks at Expo West 2024

Country Archer Provisions is set to make waves at Natural Products Expo West 2024 with the introduction of their Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks and Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky. Highlighting their commitment to premium, high-protein snacking, these products will first be available to taste at booth 5057, marking a significant moment for the brand and its innovative approach to meat snacks.

Redefining Meat Snacking

"This year's Expo West is a monumental milestone for us, as we cement our position as a dominant force in the meat snack category," declared Eugene Kang, co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions. With a focus on flavor, nutrition, and premium ingredients, the launch of the Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky and Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks emphasizes the brand's dedication to offering clean, high-quality snack options. The Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks, available in Original and Spicy flavors, are now hitting shelves at Sprouts Farmers Markets, showcasing Country Archer's innovative approach by integrating organ meats into convenient snacking formats.

Ingredients Matter

Country Archer's new offerings cater to a growing consumer trend towards premium, clean-ingredient meat snacks. The Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky and Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks not only align with this demand but also reflect the brand's ethos of responsible sourcing and nutritional excellence. The Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks, made with 80% grass-fed beef, 10% beef heart, and 10% beef liver, represent a sustainable choice by utilizing traditionally discarded food sources. Meanwhile, the Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky provides a savory, protein-rich snacking experience, crafted from the finest American pasture-raised bison.

Availability and Accessibility

With an MSRP of $1.99 per 24g stick, the Ancestral Beef Blend Meat Sticks are available at Sprouts and will be coming to Amazon and additional retailers this June. The Pasture-Raised Bison Jerky, on the other hand, will be available this March at Whole Foods for an SRP of $8.99, varying by region. These launches not only expand Country Archer's product lineup but also offer consumers innovative, health-conscious snacking options that support keto and gluten-free diets.

As Country Archer Provisions continues to push the boundaries of the meat snacking category, the debut of these new products at Expo West 2024 is a testament to their innovative spirit and commitment to quality. With these latest additions, Country Archer reinforces its position as a leader in the market, providing flavorful, nutritious options for the discerning consumer.