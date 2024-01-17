Counter Cafe in Austin Ranks on Delish's 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' List; Old Post Office Transformed into Food Market

Guy Fieri, the charismatic host of the Food Network show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives', has been delighting audiences with his culinary adventures across America for years. The thrill of discovery, as Fieri unveils the best greasy spoon restaurants, has transformed into a cultural phenomenon. Now, Delish.com has curated a list of the top 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' restaurants from each state, with the Counter Cafe in Austin, Texas, landing a notable spot.

Counter Cafe: A Model of Sustainable Dining

Ranked 44th on the list, the Counter Cafe has garnered attention and acclaim for its commitment to fresh, local, and organic food. This commitment is not only a nod to the modern foodie culture, but it also serves as a testament to the restaurant's dedication to maintaining the integrity of traditional American diner fare. From mouth-watering burgers to comforting breakfast dishes, the Counter Cafe offers a robust menu that stays true to the classic diner experience while embracing sustainable practices.

Austin's Architectural Transformation: A 1960s Post Office Turned Food Market

In related news, Texas architecture studio Side Angle Side has breathed new life into a 1960s post office, transforming it into a bustling food market and restaurant in Austin. The Tiny Grocer, a specialty market bar and cafe, and Bureau de Poste, a modern French bistro helmed by celebrity chef Jo Chan, opened their doors in October 2023. Located in the Hyde Park area, these establishments represent a novel blend of architectural preservation and gastronomic innovation.

The duo occupies a 3,500 square foot building that once served as a US Post Office. The renovation included a 1,500 square foot outdoor dining patio, a perfect space for patrons to bask in Austin's balmy weather while enjoying their meals. The interior design, with its original ceiling and open web joists, coupled with industrial warehouse pendants by AQ Lighting, is a nod to the building's past life. The back of the house spaces were redesigned to accommodate a kitchen, office, storage, and bar equipment, making it a holistic gastronomic space.

Austin's Adaptive Reuse Trend

This transformation is part of a growing trend of adaptive reuse projects in Austin. The city has seen several such initiatives recently, including a 1900s house converted into a luxury office by Michael Hsu and commercial units repurposed into an architecture studio by Baldridge Architects. By breathing new life into old structures, Austin is setting a precedent for other cities to follow, combining architectural preservation with modernization and sustainability.