Food

Couch Dog Brewing in Salem: A Fusion of Local Spooks and Korean Flavors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Couch Dog Brewing in Salem: A Fusion of Local Spooks and Korean Flavors

Salem, a town steeped in chilling folklore, now boasts an intriguing addition to its local scene – Couch Dog Brewing. Co-founded by Adam Shoemaker and his partner Alli, this unique brewery is stirring up a buzz, not just for its ghostly-themed beers, but for its deft fusion of Korean-American culture and flavors. Since its opening on Lafayette Street in June, Couch Dog has been brewing an enticing array of beers, each a testament to the founders’ home brewing roots and their flair for innovation.

Crafting a Spooky Brew

Fittingly for Salem, Couch Dog’s beers flaunt spooky monikers, such as the Portergeist. But it’s not just about the names. The brewery’s approach to brewing is akin to culinary artistry, focusing on creating intriguing flavor profiles rather than simply adhering to traditional brewing methods. The result? A line-up of beers that push the boundaries of what patrons might expect from their pint.

Flavors of Korea in American Brews

At the heart of Couch Dog’s brewing philosophy is the incorporation of Korean-American heritage into their beers. Using ingredients like mugwort, perilla, and maesil sourced from H Mart, they’ve crafted distinctive beers, including the minty Perilla IPA. By infusing traditional Korean flavors into popular American craft beer styles like IPAs, pale ales, and sour ales, they offer a unique tasting experience that nudges beer enthusiasts to venture beyond their usual preferences.

Local Spirit, Global Flavors

Couch Dog Brewing is committed to aligning with the culture of Salem. This is reflected in their use of local water and Massachusetts-malted grains in their brews. Moreover, the name and logo of the brewery – a nod to the founders’ Jindo mix dog – encapsulate the relaxed and comfortable atmosphere they strive to create. Through their innovative beers, they seek to carve a niche in the Salem community, offering a gathering space that marries the town’s rich heritage with an exciting fusion of Korean influences.

Food South Korea United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Food

