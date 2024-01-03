en English
Food

Cottonopolis Closes After Eight Years; New Gastronomic Ventures on the Horizon

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Cottonopolis Closes After Eight Years; New Gastronomic Ventures on the Horizon

After eight remarkable years, the beloved Asian-inspired bar and restaurant, Cottonopolis, has announced its permanent closure. Nestled in the heart of Manchester’s vibrant Northern Quarter, the establishment has long been a pillar of the local food and drink scene. The Muir couple, Nick and Hayley, who have successfully run the establishment since its inception in 2015, are now shifting their focus toward launching a new brand in the same cherished space.

Preserving History, Serving Authenticity

Cottonopolis, housed in a Grade II-listed building, has stood out not just for its culinary offerings, but also for its commitment to preserve the building’s historic features. Serving plates inspired by traditional Japanese dishes, accompanied by mesmerizing cocktails, the restaurant quickly made a name for itself. It’s this blend of authenticity and architectural nostalgia that has made Cottonopolis an integral part of Manchester’s gastronomic landscape.

Setting Sights on New Ventures

While the closure of Cottonopolis marks the end of an era, the Muir couple is not stepping away from the culinary scene. They have confirmed plans for a new concept in the same space, one that will see a fresh fit-out and a new food and drink offering. This new venture is expected to launch in early 2024, promising yet another gastronomic experience for Manchester’s food enthusiasts. The Muir couple also runs the Edinburgh Castle pub in Ancoats, which has been shortlisted for the prestigious Estrella Damn Top 50 Gastropubs, an accolade voted for by hospitality industry professionals.

Manchester’s Culinary Landscape in 2024

Manchester’s culinary scene is set for a dynamic 2024, with a host of new dining venues on the horizon. The city will see the transformation of the Stockport Pyramid into The Royal Nawaab curry house and banquet hall. Add to this, the advent of chef Tom Barnes’ first restaurant venture and a new Italian restaurant by Cibo in the former Rosso site. The closure of Cottonopolis is part of a larger trend of restaurant and bar openings, signalling an exciting new chapter in Greater Manchester’s food and drink narrative.

Food
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

