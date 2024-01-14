en English
Business

Costco’s New Breakfast Sandwich: A Cheaper, Tasty Alternative to Starbucks

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Costco has unveiled its latest addition to its breakfast food line: a new budget-friendly sandwich that rivals Starbucks’ popular offering. The product, dubbed a Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich, features egg, cheese, and bacon nestled within a croissant bun. It has been making waves among the Costco customer base, garnering praise as ‘incredible,’ ‘awesome,’ and even their ‘favorite’ breakfast sandwich of all time.

A Value-Driven Alternative

One of the most compelling selling points of the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is its affordability. At just $2 per sandwich, it presents a more cost-effective alternative to comparable offerings from other brands, particularly Starbucks. The latter’s Double Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich is a crowd favorite but comes with a price tag of $6.13, more than triple the price of Costco’s sandwich.

Comparative Taste Test

Ensuring that the lower price does not equate to a compromise in taste, a comparative taste test was conducted. The test revealed that while there are differences in the bacon’s thickness and abundance, the overall taste of the Kirkland sandwich closely mirrored that of the Starbucks version. The bacon on the Kirkland sandwich was found to be thinner and less plentiful than Starbucks’ bacon. Despite this, the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich was deemed to hold its own against its pricier counterpart.

Costco’s Broader Strategy

This move by Costco underscores its broader strategy to cater to value-conscious consumers by offering competitive products that do not skimp on quality. By introducing a breakfast sandwich that bears a close resemblance to a popular Starbucks product in terms of taste and components, Costco is further cementing its position as a go-to destination for affordable, high-quality alternatives.

Business Food
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

