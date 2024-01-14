Costco’s New Breakfast Sandwich: A Cheaper, Tasty Alternative to Starbucks

Costco has unveiled its latest addition to its breakfast food line: a new budget-friendly sandwich that rivals Starbucks’ popular offering. The product, dubbed a Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich, features egg, cheese, and bacon nestled within a croissant bun. It has been making waves among the Costco customer base, garnering praise as ‘incredible,’ ‘awesome,’ and even their ‘favorite’ breakfast sandwich of all time.

A Value-Driven Alternative

One of the most compelling selling points of the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is its affordability. At just $2 per sandwich, it presents a more cost-effective alternative to comparable offerings from other brands, particularly Starbucks. The latter’s Double Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich is a crowd favorite but comes with a price tag of $6.13, more than triple the price of Costco’s sandwich.

Comparative Taste Test

Ensuring that the lower price does not equate to a compromise in taste, a comparative taste test was conducted. The test revealed that while there are differences in the bacon’s thickness and abundance, the overall taste of the Kirkland sandwich closely mirrored that of the Starbucks version. The bacon on the Kirkland sandwich was found to be thinner and less plentiful than Starbucks’ bacon. Despite this, the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich was deemed to hold its own against its pricier counterpart.

Costco’s Broader Strategy

This move by Costco underscores its broader strategy to cater to value-conscious consumers by offering competitive products that do not skimp on quality. By introducing a breakfast sandwich that bears a close resemblance to a popular Starbucks product in terms of taste and components, Costco is further cementing its position as a go-to destination for affordable, high-quality alternatives.