Costco Super Fan Celebrates Birthday with Themed Party, Goes Viral

In a unique display of fan devotion, Rachel Huynh, a 27-year-old immunology PhD student and self-proclaimed Costco 'super member,' celebrated her birthday with a full-blown Costco-themed party at her home in Portland, Oregon. This unconventional party idea emerged from Rachel's profound love for the wholesale store and its offerings, from bulk purchases and good deals to the delightful free samples and Costco's legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

A Costco Affair

Rachel's husband, Tony Huynh, played a pivotal role in bringing this novel idea to life. The couple, sharing a mutual affection for Costco, used a Cricut cutting machine and a Canva subscription to create custom decorations reflective of their favorite store. They meticulously designed and printed various signs and decorations, including Costco quote boards, 'Member of the Month' signs, and travel boards showcasing photos from Rachel's many travels. Furthermore, they set up a 'Costco Photo Center' photo booth, adding a fun element for the party guests.

Costco in Every Detail

Leaving no stone unturned, Rachel donned a replicated Costco supervisor vest and placed price tags all around their home, truly embodying the Costco spirit. She took it a step further by creating custom employee badges for the party attendees, ensuring that everyone was part of the Costco experience. The event featured a lavish spread of Costco food court items, including hot dogs, chicken bakes, and pizza, evoking the essence of a real Costco food court.

Costco Love Goes Viral

The party was not merely a personal celebration, but also a testament to the wide-spread affection for the brand. Some guests even arrived donned in official Costco merchandise, further amplifying the theme. A recap video of the party, meticulously highlighting the dedication to the Costco theme, garnered over 373,000 Instagram likes, echoing the popular sentiment shared by Costco lovers everywhere.