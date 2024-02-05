Costco Excites Shoppers with Addition of D-Plus Baked Wheat Cakes

Costco, the retail giant known for its bulk goods and bargains, has recently broadened its inventory with the inclusion of more international products. Among the latest additions is the D-Plus Baked Wheat Cakes, a baked good that has been warmly welcomed by shoppers. These treats, packed in a box of 12 with six chocolate-flavored and six Hokkaido cream-flavored buns, resemble the famed Japanese milk rolls. The soft, fluffy texture of these cakes, a result of the tangzhong method, is a standout feature that has garnered attention.

Global Flavors at Local Shelves

These Japanese-style buns are now available at select Costco locations for an accessible price of $12.99 in the U.S. and $17.99 in Canada. They have a longer shelf life, making them a practical choice for customers who appreciate the convenience of longer-lasting products. The news of these buns' availability has generated a wave of excitement on social media, with fans in areas like Las Vegas and Norfolk expressing hope for these snacks to be stocked in their local stores.

Rollout and Reception

While these treats are not universally available, customers residing in regions such as Los Angeles, San Diego, the Bay Area, northern parts of the U.S., and western Canada may find these D-Plus Baked Wheat Cakes at their local Costco. Fans who don't have access to these areas have demonstrated their enthusiasm for these treats by opting to bring these wheat cakes home in their carry-on luggage while traveling, indicating the appeal of these new Costco offerings.

Costco's International Inventory Expansion

Costco's addition of the D-Plus Baked Wheat Cakes to its product roster is part of a larger trend of the retailer's inventory expansion to include more international items. This move signals Costco's recognition of the diverse tastes and preferences of its customer base, and its commitment to cater to those preferences by offering a wider selection of international food items.