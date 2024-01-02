en English
Food

Costa Coffee Unveils New Menu Featuring Hot Milkshakes and Vegan Options

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Costa Coffee Unveils New Menu Featuring Hot Milkshakes and Vegan Options

Costa Coffee, one of the UK’s leading coffee chains, has announced an innovative new menu for January 2024, featuring the introduction of Hot Milkshakes, a unique beverage twist to help customers beat the winter chill. Set to launch on Thursday, January 4, the new items will be available across Costa Coffee stores nationwide.

Hot Milkshakes: A Winter Delight

The highlight of the new menu is the inclusion of Hot Milkshakes. These are available in three tantalizing flavors: White Chocolate and Strawberry, Salted Caramel Coffee, and Chocolate Hazel. Unlike traditional milkshakes, these are served hot and thick enough to be sipped through a straw, making them a perfect warming treat for the colder months. Each Hot Milkshake is extravagantly topped with Light Whip and a choice of sprinkles, sweet caramel vermicelli, or chocolate brownie crumbs, offering a delightful combination of tastes and textures. As per Costa Coffee’s customer-friendly policy, all handcrafted drinks can be customized according to individual preferences, including options for milk alternatives and various toppings or sweeteners.

Embracing Veganuary with BOSH!

In addition to the Hot Milkshakes, the January 2024 menu features several plant-based items developed in collaboration with BOSH!, a leading plant-based food brand. This move caters to vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and those who are looking to reduce their meat consumption as part of their New Year’s resolutions or lifestyle choices. The range includes both sweet and savory options, such as the refreshing Orange and Raspberry Victoria Sponge, the zesty Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake, the moist Banana Loaf Cake, the hearty Roast Chicken And Bacon Toastie, and the delicious Pork And Apple Sausage Roll.

Combating the January Blues

Naomi Matthews, Food Commercial Director at Costa Coffee, commented on the new menu, underlining it as an innovative approach to combat the January blues. The introduction of Hot Milkshakes and an expanded range of plant-based items reflects Costa Coffee’s commitment to delivering unique and diverse food and drink options that cater to a wide array of customer preferences and dietary requirements. The new menu is a testament to the chain’s constant endeavor to enhance the customer experience with fresh and exciting offerings.

Food United Kingdom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

