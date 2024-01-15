en English
Business

Corn Entrepreneur: Nija Wiggins Elevates Philadelphia's Culinary Scene with Corneey's

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Corn Entrepreneur: Nija Wiggins Elevates Philadelphia’s Culinary Scene with Corneey’s

The entrepreneurial journey of North Philadelphia native Nija Wiggins has led her to create a unique culinary venture, Corneey’s, centered around a staple food: corn. Through her business, Wiggins has been serving gourmet corn on the cob and specialty popcorn at local street festivals, public parks, and private catering events, delighting the palates of Philadelphians.

Big Aspirations

Wiggins isn’t content to limit Corneey’s to local events. She envisions her corn-based delicacies making a splash on the East Coast boardwalks, particularly in Jersey Shore towns like Ocean City, Atlantic City, and Cape May. Another feather in her ambitious cap is the hope of establishing a stand at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, to serve fans during football games.

Boosting Entrepreneurship

In September 2023, Wiggins’ entrepreneurial journey got a significant boost. She was one of 20 small businesses in Philadelphia to be awarded a $5,000 microgrant from Elevate Together, a fund supported by the Office Depot Foundation. This grant wasn’t just a financial boost; it also came along with valuable business support from the Urban League of Philadelphia.

Incubating Success

Wiggins is also a beneficiary of the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s small business incubator program. This initiative has provided her with resources like Wi-Fi, work space, and business classes to further her company’s growth and realize her entrepreneurial dreams. This dedication to entrepreneurship was reignited after her music career was put on hold following the birth of her twin daughters, despite having worked many different jobs in the past.

Business Food United States
