Controversy Stirred Over Black Ant Garnished Cocktail in Mumbai

A Mumbai-based vlogger, Nitin Tewari, has stirred controversy after sharing a video of a unique cocktail named ‘The Antz,’ garnished with black ants. This unconventional beverage, served at the Seefah restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, includes ingredients like mezcal, tequila blanco, grapefruit, vetiver, saline, and the contentious black ants.

Ant Garnished Drink: Delicious or Distasteful?

The video, posted in October 2023, garnered mixed reactions from social media users. Nitin Tewari, the bartender and content creator behind the video, lauded the drink as ‘delicious’ and praised the ants for imparting a ‘tasty and crispy’ texture to the cocktail. However, not everyone shared his enthusiasm.

Comments on the video ranged from inquiries about whether the ants were roasted before being used as garnish to outright condemnation of the use of living creatures in such a manner. The backlash was swift and powerful, with scores of social media users expressing their disapproval.

Animal Cruelty Concerns and Cultural Practices

The criticism extended beyond individual distaste and ventured into more profound discussions about animal cruelty and cultural practices. Some users drew comparisons with beverages from other countries, such as Vietnam’s snake wine or Australia’s Ant Gin, which incorporates green ants. These comparisons raised questions about the ethics of using insects or animals in food and drink.

While some defended the practice as a cultural norm in certain parts of the world, others called for the closure of establishments promoting such beverages. This debate has highlighted the growing concerns about animal rights and the ethical considerations around the use of animals in the culinary world.

As the controversy continues to brew, it remains to be seen how this backlash will impact the popularity of ‘The Antz’ cocktail and the future of unconventional garnishes in the food and beverage industry.