Contrast Artisan Ales Expands to Marietta, Joining Church Street's Culinary Revival

Chase Medlin, a notable figure in Georgia's craft beer scene and former head brewer at Twain's Brewpub & Billiards, is set to open a second location of Contrast Artisan Ales in Marietta. This new venture, slated for later this summer, will feature a tasting room and additional fermenting space, enhancing the brewery's presence in the Atlanta area.

Strategic Expansion and Local Collaboration

Since its inception at the end of 2018 on Peachtree Road, Contrast Artisan Ales has garnered attention for its diverse beer portfolio, transitioning from high-gravity beers to a wider array of lagers, stouts, sours, and hoppier offerings. The Marietta location, located just four doors down from Brian So's Korean restaurant Bōm, marks a strategic expansion into a burgeoning culinary and cultural hub. Medlin's decision was influenced by the Bridgers redevelopment of Church Street, an area known for its project alignment with quality and intentionality similar to Charlotte's Optimist Hall food hall.

Design and Offerings

The new facility, designed by Gentle Works, will spread across three levels with a unique stepped layout. It will feature a light and airy first level, a middle level with checkerboard floors and a U-shape banquette, and a lower level bar area, each adorned with murals and local art. Patrons can expect between 10 and 16 beers on tap, alongside snacks like charcuterie and cheeses from The Local Peach. This location intends to create a memorable experience for beer enthusiasts and casual visitors alike, blending artisanal brews with a refined aesthetic.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

The Church Street development, led by Bridger Properties, is set to transform several historic buildings into vibrant retail and restaurant spaces, with Contrast Artisan Ales playing a significant role in this revitalization. Joining a lineup that includes 7 Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Woody's Cheesesteaks, the brewery's expansion is poised to contribute significantly to Marietta's cultural and economic landscape. As the community eagerly anticipates these openings, the project reflects a broader trend of investing in sustainable urban development and local craftsmanship.

This expansion not only signifies Medlin's confidence in Marietta's growing market but also highlights the evolving dynamics of suburban Atlanta's culinary scene. With a focus on community, quality, and craft, Contrast Artisan Ales' new location is set to become a cornerstone of Marietta's revitalized Church Street, inviting residents and visitors to engage with the area's rich history and promising future.