Connoisseur Recalls Plant-Based Ice Cream over Undeclared Milk

Connoisseur, a well-known ice cream brand under Peters Ice Cream, has announced a recall of its plant-based hazelnut chocolate ice cream, laced with Ghanaian chocolate sauce and roasted hazelnuts. This voluntary recall is due to the unexpected presence of milk in one-litre tubs, identifiable by a best before date of October 3, 2025, and batch number 231004A001. The product, which has been sold across the nation in various supermarkets and food stores, was found to contain milk, an allergen not declared on the packaging.

Recall Due to Undeclared Milk Presence

The recall was initiated after the accidental discovery of milk in the plant-based ice cream. Consumers with a milk allergy or intolerance are strongly advised against consuming the product. The presence of undeclared milk could potentially lead to adverse reactions in those with milk allergies or intolerances, thereby posing a health risk. In response to the situation, Peters Ice Cream is offering a full refund to consumers who return the affected product to the place of purchase.

Collaboration with Food Standards Australia

In collaboration with Food Standards Australia, the recall was announced to ensure consumer safety and prevent potential health issues. Food Standards Australia has issued a warning to consumers with milk allergies or intolerances, advising them to be aware of the issue. The organization emphasized the importance of not consuming the affected product, and returning it for a full refund.

Recall Underscores Importance of Quality Control

This incident underscores the critical importance of stringent quality control measures in food production, particularly for products tailored to those with dietary restrictions. It serves as a reminder that food manufacturers must remain vigilant and thorough in their quality control procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.