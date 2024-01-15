Comedian Michael Blackson’s Unusual Criteria for a Life Partner: Jollof Rice Expertise

Renowned Ghanaian-American comedian and actor, Michael Blackson, has humorously announced that the ability to cook authentic Ghana Jollof is a prerequisite for his future wife. This revelation was made during an interview at the first-anniversary celebration of his school in Agona Nsaba, Central Region. The international comic star, whose roots trace back to Ghana, placed an emphasis on Jollof rice, a cherished meal in several African nations, highlighting its significance in his search for a spouse.

Blackson’s Love for Jollof Rice

In a tongue-in-cheek manner, Blackson declared that a potential wife’s skill in preparing Ghanaian Jollof rice is key to winning his heart. The one-pot dish, which combines rice, tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices, is a staple across many African countries. Blackson added an anecdote about his housekeeper, who, due to her exceptional Jollof cooking skills, almost became his wife. This humorous remark underscores his deep appreciation for the dish.

Blackson also touched on the ‘Jollof wars’, a playful rivalry between West African nations, notably Nigeria and Ghana, over who prepares the superior version of the dish. The debate often centers on the regional variations in ingredients and preparation methods. While the actor did not take sides in this culinary contest, his preference for Ghana Jollof is clear.

A Humorous Criterion for Choosing a Life Partner

Although Blackson’s comments were made in jest, they nevertheless spotlight the cultural importance of Jollof rice in African populations. It’s unclear, however, whether this stipulation is an actual deal-breaker for him in his quest for a life partner. Regardless, his humorous take on this criterion has certainly added a light-hearted twist to the conversation about marital expectations.