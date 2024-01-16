Colorado Liquor Stores Face New Competition but Hold Key Advantages

Colorado's liquor retail industry is experiencing a major shift. Grocery chains have been granted permission to sell full-strength beer and wine, heating up the competition for traditional liquor stores. The state's evolving market dynamics and consumer preferences are reflected in this legislative change. Since January 1, 2019, grocery stores in Colorado have legally been able to sell full-strength beer, a departure from the previous law that limited them to offering only 3.2% alcohol by weight beer. The 2022 approval for grocery stores to also sell wine has added more fuel to the competitive fire.

Exclusivity in Spirits Sales

However, traditional liquor stores still hold the exclusive right to sell spirits, giving them an edge over their grocery store competitors. This exclusivity is further complemented by the higher profit margins offered by local spirit producers such as Felene Vodka and Locke & Co Rye, compared to national brands. This strategic advantage can be a game-changer for liquor retailers in Colorado.

With the intensifying competition, Colorado liquor stores can adopt five key strategic approaches to ensure their survival and prosperity. These include leveraging their exclusive right to sell spirits, fostering partnerships with local distilleries, enhancing customer service, utilizing digital marketing strategies, and increasing community engagement. The success of these liquor stores will hinge on their agility and innovation in response to these market shifts.