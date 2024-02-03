Colombo's CAA Mandates Standard Weight Display for Bread

In a move that aims to bring transparency to the market, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) of Colombo has issued a new gazette notification. This regulation mandates all sellers to prominently display the standard weight and price of a loaf of bread.
Exact Weights and 'Tolerance Deficiency'
The gazette notification outlines explicit requirements for those involved in the bread supply chain. From preparation and packaging to storage, wholesale, and retail, every stakeholder is now under obligation to adhere to these standards. As per the notification, the standard weight for a full loaf of bread is set at 450 grams, while a half loaf should weigh 225 grams.
Implications for Consumers and Sellers
This move is expected to protect consumers from being short-changed and promote fair trade practices among sellers. It also offers a level of predictability for consumers, who can now be assured of getting the right weight for the price they pay. Sellers, on the other hand, will need to ensure they meet these weight requirements or risk facing penalties.
Transparency in Trade Practices
Beyond the specified weights, the gazette also introduces the concept of a 'tolerance deficiency'. This term refers to an allowable deviation below the standard weight. For a standard 450-gram loaf of bread, the tolerance deficiency is set at 13.5 grams. This indication is an acknowledgment of possible variations in weight due to factors such as moisture loss during baking and cooling. However, this should not be seen as a loophole but rather a buffer for genuine, unavoidable discrepancies.
In conclusion, this extraordinary gazette from the CAA is a step towards ensuring transparency and fairness in the bread market. By mandating the display of standard weight and price, it serves to protect consumer rights while promoting ethical trade practices.