Collider Launches Non-Alcoholic, Adaptogenic Beers in the UK

UK based startup, Collider, has unveiled a pioneering range of non-alcoholic beers that hit the sweet spot between relaxation and cognitive enhancement. The brand has made its debut in the market with two initial offerings: Unwind Lager and Unwind Session Pale. These brews are not your typical non-alcoholic substitutes. They come with a unique twist: the incorporation of adaptogens, a class of natural substances known to counteract stress and boost mental function.

The Unwind Blend: A Symphony of Adaptogens

Both Unwind Lager and Unwind Session Pale contain Collider's signature Unwind Blend of adaptogens. This concoction includes ingredients such as Ashwagandha, L-theanine, and Lion's Mane, each acclaimed for their anti-anxiety and cognitive enhancement properties. The result is a brew that promises to provide the relaxing effects typically associated with alcoholic beverages, without the undesirable aftermath – the dreaded hangover.

Unwind Lager & Session Pale: A Tasting Note

Unwind Lager stands out as a full-bodied, crisp, and dry beer, flaunting a malty and lightly hopped finish that teases the palate. On the other hand, Unwind Session Pale presents itself as a clear, extra-sessionable Pale Ale. It hits the taste buds with citrus and hop-forward notes, complemented by undertones of stone fruit and florals, and wraps up with a dry malty finish.

Traditional Techniques Meet Innovative Brewing

Collider's beers are crafted using natural ingredients and traditional brewing techniques, albeit with a twist. The process has been modified to produce a beer with a 0.5% ABV. Now available for purchase online, the beers come in 330ml bottles and cans, offering the quintessential beer-drinking experience without the unwelcome side effects of alcohol.