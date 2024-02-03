Colin Fassnidge Steps Back from The Castlereigh Amid New Projects

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge has declared his intention to retreat from the helm of the renowned Sydney dining establishment, The Castlereigh. An adored figure in the culinary world, Fassnidge has carved a niche for himself not just in the kitchen, but also on television, gracing screens on popular shows such as My Kitchen Rules and Better Homes and Gardens.

Embracing New Projects

As he steps back from his restaurant, Fassnidge is set to immerse himself in a variety of television and travel projects, including an exciting Food Travel Series. He also hinted at a hitherto undisclosed project that would see him living a nomadic life in a caravan, traversing the country for the majority of the year.

The Castlereigh's New Directions

Despite Fassnidge's withdrawal from the day-to-day operations of The Castlereigh, the restaurant is not expected to lose its luster. His trusted business partners, Clayton Ries and Darren Ong, will continue to steer the ship, maintaining the restaurant's reputation for excellence. They will also collaborate with chefs Peter Boyd and Ashok Tamang to create a new menu, signaling a fresh era for The Castlereigh.

Fassnidge's Ongoing Connection

Despite stepping back, Fassnidge is not severing ties with The Castlereigh. He voiced his intentions to remain a patron, dining at the restaurant alongside other regulars. This marks a first in Fassnidge’s career, a year without running a restaurant, a decision influenced by the need to juggle multiple commitments and his desire to allocate more time for his family.