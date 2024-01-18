Coffee Dethrones Tea as the UK's Preferred Hot Beverage

In an unexpected turn of events, coffee has toppled tea as the most favoured hot beverage in the United Kingdom. A recent poll that surveyed 2,000 British individuals has revealed that 59% of Brits now prefer coffee varieties such as lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, mochas, and espressos, significantly surpassing the traditional tea, which only 22% of Britons now prefer.

Regional Preferences and Surprises

Interestingly, the South East region, contrary to popular belief, holds the highest ratio of tea enthusiasts, standing at 32%. This is a notably higher figure compared to regions traditionally associated with tea such as the North East (17%) and Yorkshire and Humber (16%). When it comes to the strength of the tea, the North East prefers it weaker, while Northern Ireland has a penchant for the strongest brew.

Close Competitors and a Decline

Lattes, with a 20% preference rate, have emerged as a close competitor to tea, even surpassing its popularity in Wales. Cappuccinos and black Americanos are not far behind, each holding a 10% preference rate amongst the surveyed population. Glasgow has emerged as the UK's flat white hotspot, tying with tea at a 16% preference rate. However, instant coffee has seen a significant decline, with only 3% of respondents choosing it. Green and herbal teas continue to remain niche choices, with each holding a mere 1% preference.

Insights from Openreach

The survey conducted by telecom company Openreach also provided intriguing insights from their chief engineer, Sam Blakley. He observed that tea is rarely the beverage of choice for his team during their Friday cafe visits, further underscoring the shift in beverage preference. Furthermore, the 2023 Statista Global Consumer Survey corroborates the rising dominance of coffee, with over half of UK coffee consumers opting for instant coffee. The out-of-home coffee market has seen significant growth, and future forecasts predict an increased consumption of cascara, coffee extracts, and a rising trend of feel-good coffee with added health benefits.