Cockroach Infestation Leads to £15,000 Fine for Kabul Darbar Restaurant

In a notable verdict, the Kabul Darbar restaurant, located on Alum Rock Road, was slapped with a hefty £15,000 fine for severe breaches of hygiene standards. The restaurant was temporarily shuttered following a routine inspection by an environmental health officer who discovered rampant hygiene issues and a severe cockroach infestation.

The Unsettling Discovery

An environmental health officer, during a routine inspection, came across a disturbing sight at the Kabul Darbar restaurant. The officer described the premises as ‘filthy,’ with live cockroaches crawling on the walls. The extent of the infestation led to the immediate closure of the establishment due to the grave health risk it posed to patrons.

Guilty Verdict

In the subsequent trial, Kabul Darbar Restaurants was found guilty of eight hygiene offences. Adding to the gravity of the situation, the owner of the establishment was conspicuously absent from the trial. The Birmingham Magistrates’ Court imposed the substantial fine on the business, in addition to legal costs of £1,778.10 and a £190 victim surcharge.

A History of Negligence?

This isn’t the first time the restaurant has found itself entangled in hygiene-related controversies. Previously, in February 2021, it was the subject of a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order due to a similar cockroach issue. The restaurant’s director, Zilfqar Alkozy, attended the sentencing hearing. His solicitor argued that Alkozy had been making gradual improvements to the hygiene standards.

The defence emphasised the impact a large fine would have on Alkozy’s family and employees. However, the prosecutor, representing Birmingham City Council, highlighted the manager’s awareness of the problem and the extent of the infestation, culminating in the restaurant’s conviction and sizeable fine.