Coca-Cola’s Strategic Discontinuations: Consumer Backlash and the Future of Regional Brands

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola has recently enacted strategic changes in its product lineup, causing significant ripples among its loyal consumer base. The company’s methodical discontinuations of popular soda flavors, including the historic Tab and the regional favorite Northern Neck Ginger Ale (NNKGA), have elicited fervent grassroots campaigns for the products’ reinstatement.

Tab’s Historical Significance

Coca-Cola’s decision to axe Tab, its first-ever diet soda, attracted widespread attention due to the product’s historical significance. Despite being surpassed by other diet Coke variants in the marketplace, Tab’s cessation spurred a substantial grassroots campaign aimed at its revival. The campaign’s intensity underscored the brand’s enduring imprint on soda history and its significant sentimental value to consumers.

Northern Neck Ginger Ale’s Devoted Following

A similar scenario unfolded with Northern Neck Ginger Ale (NNKGA), a regional soda cherished by consumers in Virginia. The discontinuation of NNKGA, in July 2020, stimulated passionate reactions from its dedicated fan base. Virginia resident Stephanie Johnson, who initiated the ‘Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale Facebook Group’ back in 2018, intensified her campaign for the drink’s return after Coca-Cola announced the end of its production, citing an aluminum can shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Streamlining Coca-Cola’s Portfolio

The cessation of NNKGA and Tab form part of Coca-Cola’s broader initiative to streamline its portfolio. The company’s goal is to cut its offering from around 400 to approximately 200 master brands. This decision has led to a cull of several other products, such as ZICO. However, the challenge of reinstating NNKGA is considerably greater than that of Tab due to NNKGA’s localized market.

Coca-Cola’s large-scale operations inherently make it challenging for regional brands like NNKGA to survive. The company acquired NNKGA in 2001 and has continued to dominate the soda market globally. Given the prevailing circumstances, the likelihood of Coca-Cola either reviving NNKGA or selling the brand to a local company remains slim, despite the ardent efforts of its dedicated consumer base.