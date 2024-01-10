en English
Business

Coca-Cola Unveils Yellow Cap for Passover and AI-Created Y3000 Zero Sugar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
Emblematic of its commitment to inclusivity and innovation, the Coca-Cola Company has recently introduced two noteworthy initiatives. Firstly, it has temporarily altered the recipe of its globally cherished beverage to cater to the dietary rules of Passover, a Jewish holiday. Secondly, it has rolled out a novel product, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar, a drink designed with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), to select regions across the world.

A Yellow Cap for a Special Cause

Known for the iconic red cap on its bottles, Coca-Cola has made a temporary switch to a yellow cap. This change is more than just a cosmetic shift—it signifies that the beverage is kosher for Passover. The Jewish holiday of Passover imposes specific dietary rules, one of which prohibits the consumption of corn syrup. As this ingredient is a staple in the standard Coca-Cola formula, the company substitutes it with sugar during this period. The yellow cap is a marker of this temporary modification. Produced each spring, this special edition caters to the dietary requirements of those observing the holiday.

Innovation: Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar

In another exciting development, the company has launched a new product—Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar. This drink was not solely formulated by human minds; artificial intelligence also played a significant role in its creation. The Coca-Cola Company used AI to analyze global fan feedback and other factors such as emotions, aspirations, colors, and flavors. The resulting beverage is a fascinating blend of human and AI inputs, envisioned as a future version of Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is currently available for a limited time in select regions, including the US, Canada, China, Europe, and Africa. Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, views this new product as an exploration into the future taste of Coca-Cola, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to continuous innovation.

Through these initiatives, Coca-Cola continues to uphold its reputation for inclusivity and innovation, catering to diverse dietary needs and harnessing advanced technology to shape the future of beverages.

Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

