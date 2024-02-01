Coca-Cola and Pernod Ricard Debut Absolut Vodka & Sprite Cocktail in the UK

Our taste buds are in for a treat as The Coca-Cola Company and Pernod Ricard unveil a refreshing blend of two beloved beverages, Absolut Vodka and Sprite, in a ready-to-drink cocktail in the United Kingdom. This new product is a fusion of Absolut's premium vodka and the zesty lemon-lime soda, Sprite, mixed to perfection in 250ml cans with an alcohol by volume (ABV) content of 5%.

Availability and Pricing

The cocktail will initially grace the shelves of wholesale and convenience stores starting in February, before making its way to grocery stores across the nation by spring. You can pick up a 12-pack of this invigorating beverage at a reasonable price of £2.30.

A Comprehensive Marketing Campaign

As the chilly winter months give way to the warm embrace of summer, a comprehensive marketing campaign is set to roll out. The promotion will cover all bases, including public relations efforts, widespread social media outreach, influencer partnerships, product sampling, and out-of-home advertising.

Capitalizing on Pre-Existing Popularity

This collaboration aims to tap into the pre-existing popularity of mixing Absolut Vodka with Sprite. By offering a pre-mixed, portable option, the collaboration capitalizes on the strength of both brands, providing an accessible and convenient choice for consumers who enjoy this classic combination.

As we anticipate the unveiling of this product, James Davies, Senior Director at The Coca-Cola Company, and Francesco Ottaviano, Global RTD Portfolio Director at Pernod Ricard, have expressed their excitement about the potential of this novel product in the European market. With the strength of two powerhouses behind it, Absolut Vodka & Sprite is poised to make a splash in the ready-to-drink cocktail market.