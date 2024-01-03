Coast-to-Coast Caviar: Luxurious New Culinary Experiences in NYC and Napa Valley

In a testament to the enduring allure of caviar, two new gastronomic experiences dedicated to this luxurious delicacy have debuted on both coasts of the United States, providing a feast for the senses for caviar aficionados.

Caviar Meets Champagne in New York City

On the East Coast, Bar Fiori, nestled within the iconic Ai Fiori at The Langham, a landmark hotel on Fifth Avenue in New York City, has introduced a caviar and champagne pairing experience. This gastronomic delight offers Platinum Caviar, a rich and indulgent treat, served with gougères, chives, egg yolk, and crème fraîche. The caviar is elegantly paired with a choice of Pol Roger Brut Reserve or Billecart Salmon Brut Rose champagne, an exclusive offering of the bar. This sophisticated combination of flavors is sure to satisfy the refined palate of any caviar lover.

A Culinary Collaboration on the West Coast

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Solage, an Auberge Resorts Collection, and Parisian institution Caviar Kaspia, have collaborated to bring the ‘art of caviar’ to Napa Valley. Under the deft hands of Chef Gustavo Rios and the Caviar Kaspia team, a unique caviar-laced menu has been crafted, featuring innovative dishes such as caviar-infused avocado toast, chips and dip, Tuna & Hamachi Tartare, and Pretzel & Caviar. The menu is available throughout the property, including the Solbar, Solbar Bar, and via an in-room Caviar Concierge service. A specialized cocktail, Just a Bump, adds an exciting twist to the menu, featuring gin, dry vermouth, basil seeds, caramelized pearl onions, and Kaspia Royal Oscietra Caviar.

Champagne and Sparkling Wines: The Perfect Complement

The experience at both locations is further enhanced by a curated selection of champagne and sparkling wines from classic Champagne houses and local Napa Valley producers, making these offerings a luxurious dining experience that caters to the discerning tastes of caviar enthusiasts.