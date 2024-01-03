CMI Orchards’ Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics

A trend of soaring demand for high-flavor organics, particularly among health-conscious demographics, has led to a significant surge in sales of branded organic apples for CMI Orchards. This is according to recent Nielsen scan data, which, interestingly, reports a slight decline in overall organic apple category sales dollars by 1.2%.

Remarkable Growth in Specific Organic Apple Varieties

Despite the overall dip in organic apple sales, certain varieties under the CMI brand have recorded impressive increases. The organic Evercrisp apple reported a staggering 401.8% growth, while the organic Cosmic Crisp apple posted a 344% increase. Other notable increments were noted in the sales of organic Envy and SugarBee apples, which grew by 21.3% and 121.6% respectively.

Factors Driving the Surge in Sales

Danelle Huber, Senior Marketing Manager at CMI Orchards, attributes this growth to a surge in demand for high-flavor organics. This surge, she noted, is especially strong among health-conscious demographics who are willing to pay a premium for quality produce. A significant factor contributing to this trend is the growing preference among younger consumers for organic produce. This demographic prioritizes organic produce due to health concerns and a keen interest in sustainability.

CMI’s Organic Portfolio and Commitment to Sustainability

CMI’s organic portfolio is not limited to apples but boasts a variety of fruits. In addition to Ambrosia Gold, KIKU, and Kanzi apples, they also offer Fuji, Gala, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, and Red Delicious apples. Their product lineup also includes Bosc and D’Anjou pears and Red and Rainier cherries. Huber emphasized CMI’s commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable organic fruits. By doing so, they cater to the preferences of health-minded shoppers and set a standard for a healthier, more sustainable future.