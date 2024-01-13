en English
Business

Club 21 Celebrates Grand Reopening with Customer Appreciation Events

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Club 21 Celebrates Grand Reopening with Customer Appreciation Events

For those yearning for a unique dining experience in a revamped setting, Club 21, stationed at 8385 Lapeer Road in Wales Township, is the place to be. The establishment, under the attentive stewardship of owner Dave Rix since 2019, is celebrating a grand reopening throughout February. This comes on the heels of a soft reopening in March 2023, which was a subdued affair due to unforeseen renovations and unprecedented COVID-19 delays. Now, with a full month of customer appreciation events, Club 21 intends to make a resounding statement.

A Showcase of Customer Appreciation

From enticing meal discounts to happy hour specials and food tastings, the month-long grand reopening is set to be a gastronomic delight for both new and existing customers. The details of these special promotions, meticulously planned and organized by Rix, are available on the restaurant’s Facebook page for everyone’s perusal.

Revamped Menu and Ambience

Club 21’s menu has been updated with the addition of tantalizing items, such as pizza, complementing its already popular nachos, burgers, and fish and chips. But the changes are not confined to the menu. The establishment itself has seen significant improvements, including a new bathroom, kitchen upgrades, and a fresh coat of paint. The result is a warm, homey atmosphere that Rix envisioned, one that is reminiscent of a cozy northern retreat.

Outdoor Seating and More

Perhaps one of the most notable enhancements is the addition of an outdoor seating area, a space that can be rented for private events. Club 21 now operates Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekends. For more information or to inquire about private event rentals, interested parties can reach out to Club 21 at (810) 325-1500.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

