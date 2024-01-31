Cleveland Ketchup Company Adds Mayonnaise to their Locally-Produced Condiments

Cleveland's culinary scene has just gotten a little bit richer with the introduction of Cleveland Mayonnaise, a locally-produced condiment by The Cleveland Ketchup Company. Debuted at Meister Foods in the West Side Market, this new addition to the local food landscape is set to hit major grocery shelves throughout northeast Ohio in February. The mayonnaise, available in regular, dill, and chipotle flavors, is already drawing comparisons with the renowned Duke's Mayonnaise in terms of flavor profile.

The Cleveland Ketchup Company: Adding Flavor to Local Food

The Cleveland Ketchup Company was founded by Lisa and Matt McMonagle in 2018, responding to a market opportunity for healthier, locally-made condiments. The company's portfolio of products, made in Ohio, includes a variety of ketchup and mustards. These condiments are crafted using Roma tomatoes and are devoid of high-fructose corn syrup, offering a healthier alternative to common condiments.

Starting with ketchup, the company has since expanded its range to include flavors like ghost pepper, bacon & bourbon, and various mustards. The mustards, available in yellow, brown, jalapeno, and the Cleveland-style brown GameTime with a bite, cater to diverse taste preferences. A noteworthy highlight is their gluten-free and kosher-certified line, further demonstrating the brand's commitment to accommodating different dietary needs.

Local Focus and Wide Availability

The Cleveland Ketchup Company prides itself on maintaining a local focus, sourcing Ohio-grown tomatoes for its products. Their condiments have made their mark in the local sports scene too, being the official ketchup of the Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Charge. You can find their products at venues such as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Wolstein Center, major grocery chains, and various restaurants in Northeast Ohio.

The introduction of Cleveland Mayonnaise is a testament to the company's continued innovation and dedication to enriching the local food scene with versatile, trend-responsive flavors. As it joins the lineup of Cleveland Ketchup and Cleveland Mustard, food enthusiasts can expect to experience an elevated culinary journey.