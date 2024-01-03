Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure

The vibrant Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar, a much-loved locale in Bridgeport, has declared that it will be shuttering its doors by the end of January. The final day of service for this cherished establishment will be on Wednesday, the 31st of this month. This startling news was broadcasted on the business’s official Facebook page, alerting patrons to the impending closure.

A Token of Gratitude

In the weeks leading up to the closure, the staff at Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar have voiced their intention to express their gratitude to their loyal customer base. Their way of saying thank you? By offering special deals to their patrons. These deals, though not detailed in the announcement, are expected to offer an enticing opportunity for those wishing to make the most of the remaining days of operation.

A Farewell, Not a Goodbye

While the news of the closure may be disappointing to many, the message shared by the staff suggested a glimmer of hope. The announcement was tinged with a sense of anticipation for the future, with a hint that this may not be a permanent goodbye. The staff expressed their excitement about sharing their forthcoming plans and expressed a desire to see their regulars once again.

Location and Operating Hours

The Bridgeport Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar, a bustling hub of activity, is nestled at 139 Conference Center Way, Suite 101B. It has faithfully served its patrons from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, as listed on the company’s website.