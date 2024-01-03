en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure

The vibrant Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar, a much-loved locale in Bridgeport, has declared that it will be shuttering its doors by the end of January. The final day of service for this cherished establishment will be on Wednesday, the 31st of this month. This startling news was broadcasted on the business’s official Facebook page, alerting patrons to the impending closure.

A Token of Gratitude

In the weeks leading up to the closure, the staff at Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar have voiced their intention to express their gratitude to their loyal customer base. Their way of saying thank you? By offering special deals to their patrons. These deals, though not detailed in the announcement, are expected to offer an enticing opportunity for those wishing to make the most of the remaining days of operation.

A Farewell, Not a Goodbye

While the news of the closure may be disappointing to many, the message shared by the staff suggested a glimmer of hope. The announcement was tinged with a sense of anticipation for the future, with a hint that this may not be a permanent goodbye. The staff expressed their excitement about sharing their forthcoming plans and expressed a desire to see their regulars once again.

Location and Operating Hours

The Bridgeport Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar, a bustling hub of activity, is nestled at 139 Conference Center Way, Suite 101B. It has faithfully served its patrons from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, as listed on the company’s website.

0
Business Food United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Financial Institutions, Inc. Set to Reveal Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

By Momen Zellmi

Arkansas PSC Seeks Utility Input on Utilizing Federal Funds for Enhanced Services

By BNN Correspondents

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper Amid Mixed Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Eastern Union Triumphs Over Market Challenges; Closes Loans Across 30 States

By Saboor Bayat

Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth ...
@Africa · 2 mins
Canada Rare Earth Corp. Appoints New CIO to Drive Strategic Growth ...
heart comment 0
Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and Listings
Belgrade BELEX15 Index Rises Slightly Amid Low Trading Volume

By Salman Akhtar

Belgrade BELEX15 Index Rises Slightly Amid Low Trading Volume
ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Biotech Veterans to Its Board of Directors

By BNN Correspondents

ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Biotech Veterans to Its Board of Directors
DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions

By Israel Ojoko

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
37 seconds
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
1 min
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
2 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
3 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
3 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
3 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
3 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
4 mins
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
4 mins
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
12 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app