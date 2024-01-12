Citigroup Forecasts: Just Eat may Outperform Rivals in European Food Delivery Market

It’s a bustling time in the European food delivery market, and banking giant Citigroup has just revised its projections, indicating a potential outperformance from Just Eat Takeaway.com NV in the upcoming results season. With its fourth-quarter results due on January 17th, Just Eat is the talk of the town, followed by competitor Deliveroo, who’s results are expected on January 19th.

Just Eat’s Take on the Market

The analysts at Citigroup have projected Just Eat’s gross merchandise value (GMV) to align with general market expectations, painting an optimistic picture for the company’s performance in the UK and Ireland. However, they strike a note of caution regarding Just Eat’s performance in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The expectations are that Just Eat will report a higher gross transaction value (GTV) in the UK and Ireland compared to Deliveroo.

Deliveroo’s Projection

On the other hand, Deliveroo’s merchandise sales are predicted to fall marginally short of consensus by 1%. The analysts also warn of possibly weaker international growth than what the market forecasts for the company.

Delivery Hero’s Upcoming Challenge

Another significant player, Delivery Hero, is due to publish its quarterly results on the day of hearts, February 14th. Citigroup maintains a conservative stance on Delivery Hero’s merchandise sales, predicting a modest 2% growth for the fourth quarter, which is quite below the consensus estimate of 6%. The analysts also anticipate a potential hyperinflation adjustment for Delivery Hero, particularly due to currency fluctuations in Argentina in December 2023. This might significantly impact the company’s financials, as reflected in the recent decline in its share price.