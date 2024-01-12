en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Citigroup Forecasts: Just Eat may Outperform Rivals in European Food Delivery Market

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Citigroup Forecasts: Just Eat may Outperform Rivals in European Food Delivery Market

It’s a bustling time in the European food delivery market, and banking giant Citigroup has just revised its projections, indicating a potential outperformance from Just Eat Takeaway.com NV in the upcoming results season. With its fourth-quarter results due on January 17th, Just Eat is the talk of the town, followed by competitor Deliveroo, who’s results are expected on January 19th.

Just Eat’s Take on the Market

The analysts at Citigroup have projected Just Eat’s gross merchandise value (GMV) to align with general market expectations, painting an optimistic picture for the company’s performance in the UK and Ireland. However, they strike a note of caution regarding Just Eat’s performance in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The expectations are that Just Eat will report a higher gross transaction value (GTV) in the UK and Ireland compared to Deliveroo.

Deliveroo’s Projection

On the other hand, Deliveroo’s merchandise sales are predicted to fall marginally short of consensus by 1%. The analysts also warn of possibly weaker international growth than what the market forecasts for the company.

Delivery Hero’s Upcoming Challenge

Another significant player, Delivery Hero, is due to publish its quarterly results on the day of hearts, February 14th. Citigroup maintains a conservative stance on Delivery Hero’s merchandise sales, predicting a modest 2% growth for the fourth quarter, which is quite below the consensus estimate of 6%. The analysts also anticipate a potential hyperinflation adjustment for Delivery Hero, particularly due to currency fluctuations in Argentina in December 2023. This might significantly impact the company’s financials, as reflected in the recent decline in its share price.

0
Business Europe Food
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Heliostar Metals Files Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Ana Paula Project
In a significant development for the mining sector, Heliostar Metals Ltd., a rising star in the industry, has officially filed its updated mineral resource estimate for the Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. The report, which draws from the company’s press release in November, reveals no significant alterations but reaffirms the project’s substantial prospects. Unveiling
Heliostar Metals Files Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Ana Paula Project
BNY Mellon Exceeds Analysts' Expectations, Reflects on Strong 2023 Performance
6 mins ago
BNY Mellon Exceeds Analysts' Expectations, Reflects on Strong 2023 Performance
Learning Pool Acquires OnScreen to Boost Digital Adoption Services
6 mins ago
Learning Pool Acquires OnScreen to Boost Digital Adoption Services
Human-Centric Technology: Enhancing Human Potential and Reshaping Industries
4 mins ago
Human-Centric Technology: Enhancing Human Potential and Reshaping Industries
RSK Sets Up New Ordnance Management Business Amid Growing UXO Sector
4 mins ago
RSK Sets Up New Ordnance Management Business Amid Growing UXO Sector
GENESIS Pharma and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Partner to Distribute GIST Treatment in Central and Eastern Europe
4 mins ago
GENESIS Pharma and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Partner to Distribute GIST Treatment in Central and Eastern Europe
Latest Headlines
World News
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers
8 seconds
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
1 min
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
2 mins
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
2 mins
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
3 mins
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
3 mins
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
4 mins
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
4 mins
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
6 mins
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
24 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app