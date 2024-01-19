Cinnaholic to Open First Virginia Store in Herndon, Offering Customizable Cinnamon Rolls

Renowned cinnamon roll bakery, Cinnaholic, is set to inaugurate its newest location in Herndon, Virginia, on February 9. Nestled in the heart of the bustling Village Centre at Dulles, the shop is strategically located at 2451 Centreville Road, Suite 20, and will stretch across a 600-square-foot space, creating an inviting atmosphere for pastry enthusiasts.

Concoct Your Cinnamon Roll

Cinnaholic is celebrated for its unique approach to pastries, offering patrons the chance to craft their own cinnamon rolls by selecting from over 20 distinctive frostings and toppings. This novel concept of customization is core to the brand's identity, offering a truly personalized dessert experience. For those who prefer traditional fares, Cinnaholic also offers pre-curated classic combinations.

A Journey From Berkeley to Nationwide Recognition

The journey of Cinnaholic began in July 2010, with the launch of its first bakery in Berkeley, California. The bakery swiftly won the hearts of locals, resulting in long queues of patrons eager to sample the innovative cinnamon rolls. The brand's growth trajectory saw a significant surge after its appearance on the popular reality show "Shark Tank" in 2014, which catapulted Cinnaholic into the spotlight and kick-started its franchising journey. Today, nearly 100 Cinnaholic outlets span across the United States and Canada, each one locally owned and operated, adding a touch of home-grown charm to the brand.

Vegan Delights at Cinnaholic Herndon

The Herndon location will maintain the brand's commitment to inclusivity by offering a menu replete with not just the signature customizable cinnamon rolls, but also a selection of vegan treats. Patrons can indulge in cookie cakes and other dairy-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free desserts. The gourmet bakery will also cater to the season's palate by featuring offerings such as raspberry cheesecake swirl and maple mocha rolls on its menu.