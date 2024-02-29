Cholita Linda Expands Delights to Walnut Creek with New Broadway Plaza Location

Bay Area's beloved Cholita Linda has spread its culinary wings once more, opening a new outlet in Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, marking the restaurant's fourth location. This new venture brings the vibrant flavors of Latin America to the heart of Walnut Creek, serving up its renowned fish tacos, Cubano sandwiches, and an array of fast-casual Latin American fare. The restaurant's interior, adorned with facades reminiscent of Latin American residential streets, offers a visually immersive dining experience.

Menu Highlights and Decor

The latest menu at Cholita Linda features an assortment of tacos, each at $4.95, with a variety of fillings including fish, carnitas, carne asada, pollo al pastor, and tofu, complemented by cabbage slaw, crema, and salsa. Sandwich lovers can relish in options like pork, steak, or Peruvian roast beef, priced between $14.50 and $14.95. The Baja fish taco, a crispy delight, earned the No. 4 spot on USA Today's 10 Best Fish Tacos in California in 2018, while the tofu taco offers a savory vegetarian alternative. Additional offerings include chicharron de pollo, sides of plantains, beans, rice, and yucca fries.

Location and Ambiance

Situated at 24 Broadway Lane in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza, Cholita Linda's new location is easily accessible, inviting patrons to enjoy their meals in a setting that evokes the charm of a Latin American neighborhood. The decor, featuring pink and yellow houses with planter boxes brimming with flowers, enhances the dining experience, transporting customers to a vibrant, colorful street somewhere in Latin America.

Operational Details and Customer Experience

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, the restaurant aims to cater to a wide audience with its extended hours. While reviews suggest that wait times for orders may be lengthy, the quality and flavor of the food consistently receive high praise. Customers particularly commend the tacos and churros, highlighting Cholita Linda as a must-visit for those seeking authentic Latin American cuisine in Walnut Creek.

With its expansion into Walnut Creek, Cholita Linda not only broadens its geographical footprint but also brings its cherished flavors and vibrant dining atmosphere to a new community. This latest addition promises to be a beloved destination for both long-time fans and newcomers alike, continuing the restaurant's tradition of serving delectable, high-quality Latin American dishes. As Cholita Linda embarks on this new chapter, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of its menu and the universal desire for a dining experience that combines great food with a unique ambiance.