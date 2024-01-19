Chinese New Year Delicacies: A Tale of Surplus and Price Drops

As the Chinese New Year approaches, the charm of George Town, a melting pot of culture and tradition, will be further amplified. This year, the year of the Dragon, brings with it a pleasant surprise for residents and tourists alike: a slight drop in the prices of traditional Chinese New Year delicacies like abalone, sea cucumber, and fish maw.

Advertisment

Surplus Supply Leads to Lower Prices

An oversupply in the market, primarily due to increased farming in China, has led to the decrease in prices of abalone. This is a rare occurrence, noted by Datuk Chan Lim Kuan, a prominent wholesaler in the area. The surge in supply isn't limited to abalone. Chan also mentioned that there is a sufficient supply of fish maw from Indonesia and locally harvested sea cucumber, contributing to the stable prices.

A Tale of Two Abalones

Advertisment

What makes this year's price drop interesting is the stark contrast in prices between Chinese and Mexican abalone. While the cost of the former has dropped to as low as RM30 per can, the latter remains steeply priced, hovering around RM600. Despite their similar taste, the significant price difference is turning heads and stirring conversations.

Business Prospects Amid Price Changes

Despite the price fluctuations, Chan remains optimistic about business prospects. He is expecting a 30% increase in sales this year as orders have been pouring in six months prior. The orders are not just from large establishments but from smaller shops as well. The belief is that the steadying or decreasing prices will create a more favourable business climate. However, a note of caution is added by another supplier, Goh, who warns that imported seafood items, other than abalone, might witness a price hike of about 10% due to the weaker Malaysian ringgit affecting the currency exchange.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, FairPrice Group has announced a price freeze on eight popular seafood items and exclusive promotions on selected vegetables during the Chinese New Year festivities. This move is seen as a countermeasure to the rising prices observed at wet markets, which were found to be up to 36% higher compared to those available at FairPrice stores.

Regardless of the price fluctuations, the spirit of the Chinese New Year remains undeterred, echoing the resilience and adaptability of the communities that celebrate it.