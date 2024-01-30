Chicken Tikka Masala Cupcake: A Viral Sensation that Bitterly Divides the Internet

The year 2024 has seen the birth of a new food trend that has ruffled feathers in the culinary world — the 'chicken tikka masala cupcake.' A brainchild of Instagram account sucChefful, this unexpected fusion dish has sparked a fiery debate online, particularly within the desi internet community.

Recipe Sparks Viral Outrage

The recipe, shared on social media, involves an unorthodox blending of chicken tikka masala and baking powder, baked into a cupcake form. The finishing touch is a drizzle of melted chocolate mixed with rice. The caption accompanying the post boldly claimed, 'Your Indian friends will love my chicken tikka masala cupcakes.' The internet, however, largely begged to differ.

Desi Internet Community Reacts

The reaction from netizens was swift and merciless, with many expressing their disdain for the unusual dish. Critics have labeled the recipe as an affront to their taste buds, with some even warning others against scrolling through sucChefful's Instagram page, citing a plethora of similarly bizarre food items that might cause discomfort.

A Debate on Food Fusion

The 'chicken tikka masala cupcake' has certainly stirred the pot, prompting a larger conversation about the boundaries of food fusion. While some view it as a creative expression, others see it as a culinary misstep. Regardless of opinions, it cannot be denied that the dish has attracted substantial attention, turning a humble cupcake into a hot topic of discussion among netizens.