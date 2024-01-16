Chicken Salad Chick Announces Expansion in Lubbock Amidst Growing Texas Demand

Chicken Salad Chick, the American fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its unique chicken salad delicacies, has announced plans to expand its footprint in Texas with the unveiling of two new locations in Lubbock. This decision comes in the wake of the successful opening of their Amarillo location a few months prior, and is a testament to the brand's popularity and growing demand.

Embarking on a Texas Expansion

The Lubbock expansion forms part of a larger strategic growth initiative, involving a deal signed by franchisee Laura Garrison and her partner Moua Meng. The duo has committed to launching the new eateries within the span of the next five years. While the exact locations in Lubbock are yet to be disclosed, this expansion is just a piece of a grander plan that involves the opening of 21 new Chicken Salad Chick locations under four different franchise agreements across Texas.

Diverse Menu Attracting Franchisees

Interestingly, Garrison, a seasoned franchisee owning multiple Taco Bell outlets in Amarillo, was drawn to the Chicken Salad Chick franchise due to its vibrant culture and diversified menu. Beyond their signature chicken salad, the restaurant also offers a variety of dishes such as turkey sandwiches, clubs, salads, and pimento cheese.

Optimism About Brand's Growth

Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, voiced his optimism about the brand's rising popularity and the ongoing franchise opportunities in Texas. He emphasized the company's mission to spread joy and serve communities, a vision that has been evidently reflected in their growth strategy. Further expansion plans are also in the pipeline for Corpus Christi, Dennison, McAllen, Texarkana, and Wichita Falls. More information about Chicken Salad Chick and its franchising opportunities can be accessed on the company's website and social media profiles.