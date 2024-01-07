en English
Chick-fil-A Expands on Pooler Parkway with Third Outlet Amid High Demand

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Chick-fil-A, the popular American fast-food chain, is set to amplify its presence on Pooler Parkway with a strategically situated third outlet.

Positioned merely a sixth of a mile from the existing restaurant near the Tanger Outlets, the new establishment stands as a testament to the brand’s popularity and the area’s insatiable demand for its offerings. Remarkably, the current outlet sees an average of 145 cars per hour, a figure that notably surpasses the chain’s average.

Addressing Lot Congestion and Lost Sales

Observably, the existing location grapples with a significant loss in potential sales. The drive-off rate, a consequence of lot congestion, ranges between 20 to 30 percent. To mitigate this, the upcoming Chick-fil-A outlet is being designed with enhanced amenities and improved access.

Patrons can look forward to approximately 100 seats in the dining room, 98 parking spaces, and two bus parking spaces. The location will also feature a dedicated turn lane and dual exit lanes to facilitate smoother traffic flow.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Additional Features

Consistent with the brand’s family-friendly ethos, the new outlet plans to boast a large playground able to accommodate an estimated 26 children.

This feature is expected to enhance the dining experience for families, providing a fun and engaging space for children while their guardians enjoy their meal.

Operational Expectations and Hiring Plans

Operator Marshall Davis announced the new Chick-fil-A outlet’s projected opening dates as either the last Thursday of May or the first Thursday of June. To ensure a successful launch, the company aims to onboard 120 team members before May.

Prospective candidates can express their interest by applying through the company’s website or by texting ‘apply’ to a provided number. Despite the current construction phase involving substantial groundwork, Davis remains confident that the location will be ready for operations by the targeted opening dates.

Business Food United States
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

