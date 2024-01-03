en English
Food

Chicago’s Culinary Scene Takes Center Stage in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Chicago’s food scene took center stage in 2023, hosting two prestigious culinary events: The James Beard Awards and Chicago Gourmet. These events showcased the city’s vibrant gastronomy, attracting food connoisseurs and professionals alike.

The James Beard Awards: Honoring Culinary Excellence

The James Beard Awards, often referred to as the Oscars of the food industry, were held on June 5 at The Lyric Opera House. The event, co-hosted by Eric Adjepong, Esther Choi, Gail Simmons, and Andrew Zimmern, celebrated culinary excellence under the theme ‘Good Food For Good.’ The awards recognized individuals and establishments that have significantly contributed to the food industry.

Notable winners included Damarr Brown for Emerging Chef, Tim Flores and Genie Kwon for Best Chef: Great Lakes, and Rob Rubba for Outstanding Chef. The James Beard Foundation, named after the influential culinary figure James Beard, has been honoring food professionals since 1990.

Chicago Gourmet: A Gastronomic Celebration

Later in the year, from September 21-24, Chicago Gourmet came to life, celebrating the rich gastronomy of the city. The festival’s highlight was the Grand Cru event, a showcase of fine wines, spirits, and dishes. The event, themed ‘All Roads Lead to Gourmet,’ took place in Millennium Park and other venues.

Renowned chefs and culinary personalities such as Thai Dang, Joe Flamm, and Beverly Kim graced the event with their creations. Sommelier Serafin Alvarado and mixologist Daniel de Oliveira curated the beverages. The festival was organized by the Illinois Restaurant Association and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Looking Forward

The next James Beard Awards ceremony is scheduled for June 10, 2024, promising to bring further recognition to culinary talents. As the city continues to host these esteemed events, Chicago firmly places itself on the global culinary map, creating unforgettable experiences for food enthusiasts.

BNN Correspondents

