Chicago Restaurant Week 2024: A Culinary Extravaganza

As the calendar turns to 2024, Chicago’s culinary enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the city’s 17th annual Restaurant Week, scheduled to run from January 19 through February 4. This gastronomical extravaganza, organized by Choose Chicago, will feature over 380 participating eateries across the city and suburbs, providing diners an opportunity to savor the diverse flavors of Chicago through specially curated prix fixe menus.

Bringing Gastronomy to the Masses

This year, the Restaurant Week menus will be available at three different price points: $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner, exclusive of beverages, tax, and gratuity. The event’s offerings span 31 neighborhoods, with 46 suburban restaurants also participating, firmly establishing it as one of the most anticipated culinary events in the Windy City.

A Guiding Hand for Diners

With a plethora of dining options on offer, a Chicago Reddit user has stepped up to assist fellow diners. They’ve created a comprehensive spreadsheet that compares the value of the Restaurant Week menus against regular menu prices, categorizing them based on potential savings. This thoughtful tool includes categories like ‘Top $59 dinners,’ simplifying the process of navigating the deals and enhancing the dining experience.

A Showcase of Local Talent

The event serves as a platform for Chicago’s culinary talent, with recommended restaurants including local favorites like Nia, Tanoshii, Girl and the Goat, and Boka. It’s not just about tried-and-true establishments, though. New entrants like Riccardo Enoteca and Kamaat will also be participating, introducing their unique culinary expressions to a wider audience. Even Michelin-rated restaurants such as Mango Pickle and Virtue are joining the fray, reflecting the exceptional quality of dining options available.

Chicago Restaurant Week is more than just a celebration of food. It is an event that aims to stimulate business during the winter season, as emphasized by Choose Chicago and the Illinois Restaurant Association. It’s a testament to Chicago’s enduring love for food, a tribute to the talented chefs who craft these culinary delights, and a beacon of hope for the city’s vibrant restaurant industry.