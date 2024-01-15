Chicago Hosts Revolutionary No I.D. Alcohol-Free Cocktail Competition and Tasting Event

Chicago, a city renowned for its vibrant nightlife, is set to take a fresh, bold step in its cocktail culture. For the first time ever, the city will host the No I.D. Alcohol-free Cocktail Competition and Tasting Event. This avant-garde occasion, scheduled for January 18th, 2024, from 6:30pm-9:30pm at Artifact Events, offers a unique experience focused on spirit-free cocktails, created by some of the city's most talented bartenders.

Alcohol-Free, Not Fun-Free

With the rise of wellness trends and conscious consumption, more bars and restaurants in Chicago have begun offering nonalcoholic beers, wines, and cocktails. The event aims to showcase this shift in consumption patterns, demonstrating that alcohol-free doesn't mean fun-free. The competition provides a platform for the city's top mixologists to exhibit their creativity and prowess in crafting complex, alcohol-free beverages. The event promises to be a celebration of the art of mixology, with a twist.

Savor the Spirit-Free Experience

In addition to the competition, attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of non-alcoholic beverages. From spirit-free wines and beers to innovative non-alcoholic seltzers, the event features a range of beverages from local, national, and international brands. This tasting event invites everyone, not just those who prefer non-alcoholic options, but also those who are simply curious to explore the world of spirit-free mixology.

Supporting a Noble Cause

Proceeds from the No I.D. Alcohol-free Cocktail Competition and Tasting Event will support Ben’s Friends Charity. This group is dedicated to providing support and sobriety resources for individuals in the hospitality industry. The event, therefore, not only offers a unique drinking experience but also contributes to a cause that champions sobriety and support within the industry.