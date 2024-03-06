Chi Family Express: New Bloomington Location Marks 2 Years of Culinary Excellence

BLOOMINGTON -- Chi Family Express, a testament to over 30 years of culinary tradition, celebrates its second anniversary in Bloomington, expanding the legacy of the beloved Chi Family Restaurant. Co-owned by Kevin Chi and Jacob Konczyk, this establishment brings a fresh twist to Chinese cuisine, underscoring a commitment to quality and community connection. With its roots deeply embedded in Lincoln, the duo's venture into Bloomington has not only introduced a new market to their cherished recipes but also invigorated the local food scene with their innovative approach.

A Journey from Lincoln to Bloomington

Kevin Chi, leveraging the experience from the family's Lincoln-based restaurant, joined forces with childhood friend and fellow Illinois State University graduate, Jacob Konczyk, to embark on this culinary expansion. Their journey began in January 2022, when Chi Family Express opened its doors at 3907 General Electric Road, stepping into a space that had previously housed diverse businesses. This new chapter wasn't just about geographical expansion; it was about bringing a piece of home to Bloomington, blending traditional flavors with a modern dining experience.

Distinctive Culinary Delights

Chi Family Express distinguishes itself through a variety of signature dishes that cater to a wide range of tastes. From the classic General Tzo's chicken to the innovative Mongolian Triple and vegetarian-friendly options like General Tzo tofu, the menu reflects a commitment to diversity and quality. Notably, the introduction of Bao Destination highlights an inventive approach to traditional Chinese buns, offering flavors from pork to spicy garlic mushroom and even apple pie. This creativity in menu selection not only attracts a loyal customer base but also sets Chi Family Express apart in a competitive culinary landscape.

Community at the Heart of Success

The success of Chi Family Express extends beyond its menu. At its core, the restaurant thrives on the strong bonds formed with the Bloomington community. Kevin Chi and Jacob Konczyk emphasize the importance of these relationships, recognizing regular customers by name and engaging in meaningful interactions. This sense of belonging and mutual support has been instrumental in the restaurant's growth, laying the foundation for future endeavors. As Chi Family Express looks ahead, the goal remains clear: to continue expanding, bringing their unique blend of tradition and innovation to more locations.

The story of Chi Family Express is one of friendship, ambition, and community. As Kevin Chi and Jacob Konczyk navigate the challenges and joys of the restaurant business, their journey serves as a reminder of the power of culinary heritage and the impact of local support. In Bloomington, Chi Family Express isn't just a restaurant; it's a symbol of enduring relationships and a beacon for gastronomic excellence.