en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Chez Jean-Marc Bakery: The Sweet Haven of Sturgeon Falls

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Chez Jean-Marc Bakery: The Sweet Haven of Sturgeon Falls

A sweet haven nestled in Sturgeon Falls, Chez Jean-Marc Bakery, has been delighting palates under the meticulous stewardship of Daniel Lelievre for 13 long years. Trained under the tutelage of the original Jean-Marc during his high school years, Lelievre has managed to uphold the authenticity of Jean-Marc’s recipes whilst infusing his innovative culinary creations.

Expansion and Innovation

The bakery has witnessed multiple expansions, with the most recent one involving the acquisition of the building it occupies. Lelievre’s vision for the future paints a promising picture for the foodies with the establishment of a breakfast and lunch restaurant, Dan’s Place. Nearing its completion, this restaurant aims to accommodate up to 40 patrons, further enhancing the bakery’s capacity.

A Decadent Spread

Chez Jean-Marc is famed for its wide array of handcrafted delights, ranging from butter tarts, cookies, pies, donuts to bread. The popularity of these delectables varies with the season, with items like butter tarts and meat pies taking the center stage. Catering to diverse dietary preferences, the bakery also offers gluten-free products, obtained from a baker in Astorville, and diabetic-friendly options.

A Famed Establishment

The bakery’s fame extends beyond the confines of Sturgeon Falls, reaching out to cities like Ottawa, Sudbury, and North Bay. The establishment has garnered a loyal customer base, a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality and taste. Currently operating on winter hours, the bakery is closed on Sundays and Mondays, and will reopen on January 9th, post a well-deserved break for the staff.

0
Business Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
International Paper Co. Records Modest Stock Price Rise Amid Investor Scrutiny
International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP), the renowned producer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products, saw a modest rise in its stock price at the start of a recent trading session. Opening at $36.25, this represented a 1.08% increase from the previous session. Throughout the day, the share price oscillated between $36.205 and $36.85, eventually
International Paper Co. Records Modest Stock Price Rise Amid Investor Scrutiny
Blue Bird Corporation Ushers in New Era of Green Student Transportation in Kentucky
2 mins ago
Blue Bird Corporation Ushers in New Era of Green Student Transportation in Kentucky
Cleveland-Cliffs Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment
2 mins ago
Cleveland-Cliffs Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment
Freshworks Inc Experiences Stock Price Drop: Here's What You Need to Know
35 seconds ago
Freshworks Inc Experiences Stock Price Drop: Here's What You Need to Know
Isaac Schechtman Appointed as Sovrn's Vice President of Product, Ad Exchange
56 seconds ago
Isaac Schechtman Appointed as Sovrn's Vice President of Product, Ad Exchange
Asia's Middle Distillate Markets Hold Steady Amid Fluctuating Demand and Supply Prospects
1 min ago
Asia's Middle Distillate Markets Hold Steady Amid Fluctuating Demand and Supply Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
17 seconds
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
40 seconds
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
40 seconds
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
42 seconds
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
43 seconds
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
Democratic Dissent Grows as Biden Bypasses Congress for Israel Arms Sales
46 seconds
Democratic Dissent Grows as Biden Bypasses Congress for Israel Arms Sales
Presidential Aide Refutes Former CBN Deputy Governor's Criticism of Nigerian Economy
55 seconds
Presidential Aide Refutes Former CBN Deputy Governor's Criticism of Nigerian Economy
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
3 mins
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
13 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
54 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
56 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app