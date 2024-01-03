Chez Jean-Marc Bakery: The Sweet Haven of Sturgeon Falls

A sweet haven nestled in Sturgeon Falls, Chez Jean-Marc Bakery, has been delighting palates under the meticulous stewardship of Daniel Lelievre for 13 long years. Trained under the tutelage of the original Jean-Marc during his high school years, Lelievre has managed to uphold the authenticity of Jean-Marc’s recipes whilst infusing his innovative culinary creations.

Expansion and Innovation

The bakery has witnessed multiple expansions, with the most recent one involving the acquisition of the building it occupies. Lelievre’s vision for the future paints a promising picture for the foodies with the establishment of a breakfast and lunch restaurant, Dan’s Place. Nearing its completion, this restaurant aims to accommodate up to 40 patrons, further enhancing the bakery’s capacity.

A Decadent Spread

Chez Jean-Marc is famed for its wide array of handcrafted delights, ranging from butter tarts, cookies, pies, donuts to bread. The popularity of these delectables varies with the season, with items like butter tarts and meat pies taking the center stage. Catering to diverse dietary preferences, the bakery also offers gluten-free products, obtained from a baker in Astorville, and diabetic-friendly options.

A Famed Establishment

The bakery’s fame extends beyond the confines of Sturgeon Falls, reaching out to cities like Ottawa, Sudbury, and North Bay. The establishment has garnered a loyal customer base, a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality and taste. Currently operating on winter hours, the bakery is closed on Sundays and Mondays, and will reopen on January 9th, post a well-deserved break for the staff.