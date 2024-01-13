en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cherry Street Brewing to Bid Farewell to Chattanooga This Weekend

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Cherry Street Brewing to Bid Farewell to Chattanooga This Weekend

Cherry Street Brewing, a prominent brewery, taproom, and restaurant in the heart of Chattanooga, is preparing to pour its last pint this weekend. Located at 300 Cherokee Boulevard, the establishment becomes the fifth downtown bar to draw the curtains over the past year, pointing to a worrying trend in the local hospitality industry.

A Brief History of Cherry Street Brewing

The doors of Cherry Street Brewing first swung open in 2021, settling into the expansive 11,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Heaven & Ale brewery in North Chattanooga. The brewery was the brainchild of co-owners and siblings Nick Tanner and Alisa Tanner-Wall, who had already tasted success with their ventures in Cummings and Alpharetta, Georgia, over the past decade.

The Announcement of Closure

The news of the Chattanooga branch’s impending closure was first broken on the company’s website, with the owners expressing their deep regret over the decision. Alisa Tanner-Wall, in an emailed statement, conveyed her distress over the situation and directed patrons to the restaurant’s website for an official statement on the closure.

Impact on Staff and Future Plans

The closure not only marks the end of Cherry Street Brewing’s journey in Chattanooga but also raises concerns about the impact on the staff and the community. Plans for a closing party, future distribution goals, and the fate of the brewery’s other locations have not been clearly outlined yet, leaving patrons and employees in a state of uncertainty. The owners, however, have extended their heartfelt thanks to their staff, community leaders, and patrons for their unwavering support over the years.

0
Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
SEC Scores Partial Early Victory in $58 Million Ponzi Scheme Case
In a significant development, a Texas federal judge has granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a partial early victory in its lawsuit against a financial advisor and his firm. The case revolves around an alleged Ponzi scheme involving a whopping $58 million. The judicial ruling favored the SEC on selected elements of all
SEC Scores Partial Early Victory in $58 Million Ponzi Scheme Case
Veeam Software Undergoes Strategic Workforce Reorganization Amid Layoffs
9 mins ago
Veeam Software Undergoes Strategic Workforce Reorganization Amid Layoffs
Greg Lindberg Launches New Website, Offering an Intimate Look into His Journey
10 mins ago
Greg Lindberg Launches New Website, Offering an Intimate Look into His Journey
'Shark Tank' Pitch: VibeRide's Innovative Longboard Brake System Aims to Transform Skateboarding Industry
5 mins ago
'Shark Tank' Pitch: VibeRide's Innovative Longboard Brake System Aims to Transform Skateboarding Industry
Jamaica Public Service Company CEO Resigns; Former CEO Steps In As Interim
8 mins ago
Jamaica Public Service Company CEO Resigns; Former CEO Steps In As Interim
Insurance Third Party Administrator Market to Reach $514.98 Billion by 2030
9 mins ago
Insurance Third Party Administrator Market to Reach $514.98 Billion by 2030
Latest Headlines
World News
Dabo Swinney's Stirring Speech: A Testament to Commitment and Loyalty
38 seconds
Dabo Swinney's Stirring Speech: A Testament to Commitment and Loyalty
Yekeh Kolubah Warned: Apologize for Misusing Totota Tragedy or Face Public Wrath
41 seconds
Yekeh Kolubah Warned: Apologize for Misusing Totota Tragedy or Face Public Wrath
TreVeyon Henderson Returns to Ohio State Amid Roster Changes
1 min
TreVeyon Henderson Returns to Ohio State Amid Roster Changes
Innovative Surgery Gifts Young Girl with New Ear: A Tale of Transformation
2 mins
Innovative Surgery Gifts Young Girl with New Ear: A Tale of Transformation
AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology
2 mins
AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology
Monticello High School's Dan Sheehan Earns Esteemed NIAAA Certification
2 mins
Monticello High School's Dan Sheehan Earns Esteemed NIAAA Certification
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
3 mins
Congresswoman Michelle Steel Shifts Stance, Endorses National Abortion Ban
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
3 mins
Houston Toddler Found Bound with Duct Tape: Three Arrested
Rivalry and Hometown Pride: Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns Fans Gear Up for NFL Wild Card Game
3 mins
Rivalry and Hometown Pride: Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns Fans Gear Up for NFL Wild Card Game
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app