Cherry Street Brewing to Bid Farewell to Chattanooga This Weekend

Cherry Street Brewing, a prominent brewery, taproom, and restaurant in the heart of Chattanooga, is preparing to pour its last pint this weekend. Located at 300 Cherokee Boulevard, the establishment becomes the fifth downtown bar to draw the curtains over the past year, pointing to a worrying trend in the local hospitality industry.

A Brief History of Cherry Street Brewing

The doors of Cherry Street Brewing first swung open in 2021, settling into the expansive 11,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Heaven & Ale brewery in North Chattanooga. The brewery was the brainchild of co-owners and siblings Nick Tanner and Alisa Tanner-Wall, who had already tasted success with their ventures in Cummings and Alpharetta, Georgia, over the past decade.

The Announcement of Closure

The news of the Chattanooga branch’s impending closure was first broken on the company’s website, with the owners expressing their deep regret over the decision. Alisa Tanner-Wall, in an emailed statement, conveyed her distress over the situation and directed patrons to the restaurant’s website for an official statement on the closure.

Impact on Staff and Future Plans

The closure not only marks the end of Cherry Street Brewing’s journey in Chattanooga but also raises concerns about the impact on the staff and the community. Plans for a closing party, future distribution goals, and the fate of the brewery’s other locations have not been clearly outlined yet, leaving patrons and employees in a state of uncertainty. The owners, however, have extended their heartfelt thanks to their staff, community leaders, and patrons for their unwavering support over the years.