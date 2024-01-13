en English
Business

Chelmsford to Welcome a New Greggs Store in High Chelmer Shopping Centre

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Chelmsford to Welcome a New Greggs Store in High Chelmer Shopping Centre

The city of Chelmsford is gearing up for the grand opening of a new branch of Greggs, the beloved UK takeaway bakery chain, in the bustling High Chelmer Shopping Centre. This new Greggs outlet is taking the reins from the former occupant – the video game retailer GAME. The latter announced its closure back in the summer of 2022, leaving a vacant unit that has since undergone a comprehensive renovation to welcome its new inhabitant.

The New Greggs Store: A Dual Offering

The freshly refurbished unit has been transformed into a sit-in and takeaway site for Greggs, featuring an expanded seating area catering to those who prefer to enjoy their bakery treats in a relaxed setting. Interestingly, Greggs already has a store stationed within the confines of High Chelmer. The company is yet to clarify whether this existing outlet will continue to operate in tandem with the new one.

Counting Down to the Opening

The launch of this new store is slated for the approaching week, with further details set to be unveiled in the days leading up to the grand event. Greggs’ menu is a smorgasbord of delights, ranging from its iconic sausage rolls, pizza slices, and steak bakes, to a selection of sandwiches, baguettes, and a plethora of sweet treats.

Chelmsford: A Flourishing Market for Greggs

The decision to establish another outlet in Chelmsford aligns with the recent revelation that Basildon holds the title of the ‘Greggs capital of Essex,’ boasting the highest sales of sausage rolls per person. Tightly following Basildon’s lead are Thurrock and Chelmsford, making the latter’s market ripe for further expansion. The new store’s opening in Chelmsford is a testament to the city’s love for Greggs’ offerings and the brand’s commitment to catering to its loyal customers.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

