Chef Quentin Welch Appointed as Executive Chef of Bourbon Steak DC

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC, in collaboration with MINA Group, has unveiled Chef Quentin Welch as the newly appointed Executive Chef of the esteemed Bourbon Steak DC. This Ohio-born culinary artist brings nearly a decade of experience within MINA Group to her new position, enriching the team with her extensive expertise in fine dining.

A Culinary Journey

Welch’s professional trajectory is marked by her associations with celebrated chefs, including luminaries like Thomas Keller and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Having served in significant roles within illustrious organizations such as the Jos Andr Group, Welch’s influence in the culinary sphere is substantial. Her education includes advanced training at the globally recognized Le Cordon Bleu in Las Vegas, further solidifying her culinary prowess.

Leadership and Expansion

Over the years, Welch has played an instrumental role in the expansion of the MINA Group, demonstrating her leadership capabilities at Stripsteak Waikiki and Mina Brasserie. Her most recent tenure as Executive Sous Chef at Bourbon Steak Nashville is a testament to her commitment and passion for the brand.

Navigating the Future of Bourbon Steak DC

Marc Bromley, the Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC, has expressed his confidence in Welch’s ability to enhance the dining experience at Bourbon Steak. Upholding a tradition that spans 15 years, the management anticipates that Welch’s culinary creativity will further elevate the restaurant’s offerings. Chef Welch herself is thrilled to join the DC team and is determined to leverage the city’s vibrant food scene to continue evolving the Bourbon Steak brand.